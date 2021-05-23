President: Karabakh solution to create new atmosphere for co-op with U.S, Russia

By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution will create an absolutely new atmosphere for Azerbaijan's cooperation with the U.S. and Russia, Azertag has reported.

Aliyev made the remarks on May 20, while addressing the video conference on "South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation" held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"So, after resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, I think it will be easier to plan for the future because this conflict was to certain degree blocking some areas of cooperation where we could have very active format of cooperation and couldn’t have it due to that reason. So, resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates absolutely new atmosphere and we hope that Russia and the United States will continue to play big importance to our country,” the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev has that Azerbaijan's relations with the U.S. are less diversified than with Russia as the country has a long history of communications with the latter.

"With the United States our relations are less diversified than with Russia and this is obvious because with Russia we have a long history of communications and we are neighbors. Therefore, with Russia our relations are very diversified. They cover almost every area," he said.

The head of state stressed that with the U.S. "our main areas of cooperation are counter-terrorism, peace-keeping operations whether it’s in Iraq or in Afghanistan, now energy security and some other areas".

"The policy of both countries towards Azerbaijan has always been stable and predictable, as well as our policy towards these countries. With both countries we have relations of strategic importance," he said.

He said that Azerbaijan we always says what it means and it always stands behind the pronounced words.

"I think that’s one of the reasons why we managed to establish good relations with many countries and not only Russia and United States are among these countries which don’t have good relations between themselves," he added.

Aliyev stated that the U.S. and Russian policy on Azerbaijan will continue to remain very stable.

"So, I think that the policy of the United States and Russia with respect to Azerbaijan will continue to be very stable, and my recent communications with high-ranking officials, with President of Russia, with national Security Adviser of the United States and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia demonstrate that we really want to expand our cooperation and both sides consider these relations as strategically important," he noted.