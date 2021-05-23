Nakhchivan garrison troops drills underway

By Vafa Ismayilova

The command-staff exercises of the Nakhchivan garrison troops, which began on May 17, are underway, the Defence Ministry reported on May 23.

At the next stage of the exercises, tasks related to the activities of the troops were developed on maps in field command posts, and decisions were communicated to the units participating in practical activities through communication and automated control systems.

The deployment of troops in concentration areas, at firing and initial positions, as well as the interaction of artillery units with combined-arms formations were practiced. With the support of army aviation, a tactical landing was made on flat terrain and dominant heights with difficult terrain. Reconnaissance and special forces units completed their tasks in difficult mountain conditions.

The Azerbaijani army successfully completed large-scale drills involving different types of troops held under the plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

The exercises had been held since May 16 and involved up to 15,000 military personnel. Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes were used for the exercises.



