Two more missing Azerbaijani servicemen found

By Trend

As a result of the operational and investigative measures carried out, the bodies of two more Azerbaijani servicemen, who were considered missing, were found, the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

A counter-offensive operation was launched on September 27, 2020 under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in order to prevent further military provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces and illegal Armenian armed formations against Azerbaijan and ensure its territorial integrity. The Second Karabakh War ended on November 10, 2020 with the historic victory of Azerbaijan and the complete surrender of Armenia.

After the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, measures are being taken to search for the missing servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Following operational and investigative measures, the bodies of two more Azerbaijani servicemen, who were considered missing, were found and identified - senior lieutenant Ganbar Ganbarli and overtime servicemen Parviz Naghiyev.

