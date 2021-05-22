TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan to create state reserve in Shusha city

22 May 2021 [11:55] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A state reserve will be created within the administrative boundaries of Shusha city, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 21.

This has been outlined in the bill "On Shusha city - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan".

The State Reserve will be managed by a public entity of legal law, which will be created under the Special Representative Office in Shusha.

This public entity of legal law will determine the protection zone in the territories adjacent to the administrative boundaries of Shusha city, having a natural landscape, social, historical, cultural or economic connection with it, or having significance for the protection, preservation or development of the State Reserve.

