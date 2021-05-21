Azerbaijani servicemen to join int'l exercises in Turkey

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army servicemen will participate in the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 international search and rescue exercises to start in Turkey's Konya on May 24, the Defence Ministry reported on May 21.

The Air Force and the Navy servicemen will represent Azerbaijan in the international exercises. The exercises will last until June 4.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani army successfully completed large-scale drills involving different types of troops held under the plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

The exercises had been held since May 16 and involved up to 15,000 military personnel. Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes were used for the exercises.