Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 21 May - the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

The post on her official Instagram page says: “Today is 21 May - the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. This day provides the peoples of the world an opportunity to learn to better understand each other and respect the values of other nations. Humanitarian cooperation, intercultural relations, perception of another culture, understanding it, comprehending its essence, making efforts to support are the very essential tools in addressing the negative phenomena of xenophobia and terrorism facing the modern world. I cordially wish all the peoples of the world the best of health and happiness, and all countries prosperity, peace, tranquility and security!"



