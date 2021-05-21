Azerbaijan expresses condolences over Belarusian military jet crash

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin over the military jet crash in the western city of Baranovichi in Belarus, the ministry’s press service reported on May 21.

In a letter sent to Khrenin, Hasanov said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Yak-130 crew in the Baranovichi city. On behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and on my own, I want to express my deep condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased crew members. We grieve over the tragedy together with you”.

The Russian-built Yak-130 trainer jet crashed near the western city of Baranovichi on a training flight on May 19, killing both pilots inside the jet.