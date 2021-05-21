Azerbaijani army wraps up large-scale military drills

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army has successfully completed large-scale drills involving different types of troops held under the plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev, the Defence Ministry reported on May 20.

The exercises had been held since May 16 and involved up to 15,000 military personnel.

Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes were used for the exercises.

An official meeting on the results of the drills was held with the participation of the command staff on May 20.

The meeting participants analyzed the activities of the troops and headquarters during the exercises, assessed the implementation of the assigned tasks.