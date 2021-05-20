UK experience can be used in several spheres in Azerbaijan - UK ambassador

By Trend

There is a potential for spreading the UK experience and cooperation in a number of spheres of Azerbaijan, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The UK Ambassador noted that together with the UK International Trade Minister and Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart, he took part in the presentation of the results of market research conducted by the trade department of the embassy in the fields of ICT and health.

"In these areas, as in many others, there is potential for the dissemination of the UK expertise and collaboration," Sharp wrote.

The trade department of the embassy organized a presentation of the results of market research carried out by PwC in the field of healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Stuart said that the UK is a global leader in the fields of life sciences, digital health, planning, and management of medical infrastructure, including the design and construction of hospitals.

“I know that the healthcare sector in Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in ensuring the welfare of the country," the export minister noted.