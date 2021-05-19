Azerbaijan, Belarus sign military coopration plan for 2021

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Belarus counterpart Viktor Khrenin have signed a bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries' defence ministries for 2021, the Defence Ministry reported on May 18.

The signing ceremony took place after the Azerbaijani and Belarus military delegations met in an expanded format. Welcoming the guests, Hasanov emphasized that the two presidents' close and friendly relations rely on traditions based on sincere and mutual trust between the two countries and nations.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including the military sphere. He stressed the presence of great potential for developing Azerbaijani-Belarus cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational spheres.

Hasanov touched on the regional political and security issues and reiterated that the two countries actively participate in various international platforms, supporting and protecting mutual interests.

In turn, Khrenin expressed satisfaction with his first foreign visit to friendly Azerbaijan as defence minister. He emphasized the importance of such meetings and mutual visits for the further expansion of bilateral military relations.

The Belarus minister stressed that his country supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. He underlined that the two presidents' friendly relations contributed to cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the parties focused on joint activity in the military, military-technical and military-educational cooperation spheres, measures to organize expert visits to exchange experience and other aspects of mutual interest.







