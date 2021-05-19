Azerbaijani army's large-scale drills enter third day

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, the Defence Ministry reported on its website on May 19.

Under the plan of the exercises, headquarters assess the situation and give relevant instructions. The rocket and artillery units fulfill the tasks in line with the adopted decisions, the report added.

The Azerbaijani army started drills involving up to 15,000 military personnel on May 16. The drills are held under the plan approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will be used during the drills held under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's leadership.