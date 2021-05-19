Russia closely following situation over Armenian-Azerbaijani border incident - MFA

By Trend

Russia is closely following the situation related to the border incident between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, Trend reports.

"The Russian side renders assistance to Baku and Yerevan in reducing tensions within the framework of regular contacts at the highest and high levels. Operational ties are maintained through the military and border services of our countries," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russia confirms the need for strict adherence to the ceasefire regime, as well as the strict implementation of other provisions of the statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 made by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

"We presume that all such incidents should be resolved exclusively by peaceful, negotiated means. As a long-term solution, we see the launch of the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border with its subsequent demarcation. The Russian Federation is ready to continue in every possible way to contribute to the consistent normalization of the situation in the South Caucasus," added the ministry.