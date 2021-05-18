UAV crews conduct reconnaissance during drills

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's army continues to conduct the drills with the involvement of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for various purposes, the Defence Ministry reported on May 18.

As part of the drills, UAVs carry out air reconnaissance at various altitudes, solve problems of detecting the positions of a hypothetical enemy, including targets deep in its defence, and transmitting relevant data to command posts, the report added.

In a separate report, the ministry said that as part of the command and staff exercises that began in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison on May 17 under the 2021 combat training plan, the formations and units involved in the exercises were raised on alert and taken to the destination areas.

Camouflage was used to conceal the actions of the troops from the hypothetical enemy's air reconnaissance. At the same time, special attention was paid to the creation of false positions and command posts.

The he Azerbaijani army started drills involving up to 15,000 military personnel on May 16.

Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will be used during the drills held under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's leadership.











