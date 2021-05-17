Nakhchivan garrison troops' drills kick off

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison troops will conduct regular command and staff drills today, The Defence Ministry has reported.

Command and staff exercises will be held in the Nakhchivan garrison with the involvement of formations and units of various types of troops in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the ministry said.

The drills will last until May 20. The formations and units involved in practical activities will be withdrawn to the destination areas and fulfill combat-training tasks.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani army started drills involving up to 15,000 military personnel on May 16.

Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will be used during the drills held under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's leadership.