Aliyev, Afghan counterpart exchange Ramadan greetings

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 14, Azertag reported today.

Ghani congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday. He also thanked Azerbaijan for help extended to Afghanistan.

In turn, Aliyev thanked Afghanistan for supporting Azerbaijan during the recent war with Armenia and also congratulated Ghani and the Afghan people on Ramadan holiday.

The two sides expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would be further developed.