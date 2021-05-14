TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

13 May 2021 [22:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

On Thursday, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers exchanged views on tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The parties stressed the importance of resolving any tension by political and diplomatic means.

Ministers stressed the need to implement tripartite statements to ensure peace in the region.

