Russian FM: First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago

By Trend





The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago. More significant shipments are expected later this month, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said during his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We are also focused on the comprehensive development of humanitarian, educational and cultural projects. We very much appreciate the constant attention you are personally paying to the position of the Russian language in Azerbaijan, the operation of branches of Russian universities, joint programs between our universities, including those with the participation of MGIMO, our common alma matter. This is very important indeed,” Lavrov said.

“I would also like to emphasize our sincere desire to ensure more effective interaction in the fight against the coronavirus infection. The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago. More significant shipments are expected later this month. Our relevant ministries are conducting a substantive conversation about establishing the production of this vaccine in Azerbaijan, given the availability of a technological base here,” the minister said.