First Vice President shares publication on 98th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a publication on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Today marks the 98th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, a great person who devoted his entire life to serving his native Azerbaijan. He cherished his Motherland, his nation whom he wanted to see happy in an independent, prospering, powerful Azerbaijan above all. Although Heydar Aliyev is not with us today, his ideas live on, his intentions are being implemented. Most importantly his holy dream came true – our lands were liberated under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev after nearly 30 years of occupation. I pay tribute to great leader Heydar Aliyev`s unforgettable memory. I wish our country peace, tranquility and progress.”



