President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit National Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave

On the 98th birthday anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the grave of the National Leader in the Alley of Honor on May 10, Azertag reported today.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva put flowers at the national leader Heydar Aliyev`s tomb, and paid tribute to him.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.







