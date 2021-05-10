Heydar Aliyev gave wings to Azerbaijan in most difficult conditions - Yuli Gusman

By Trend

Russian theater and film director, TV presenter, actor, public and political figure, a native of Baku Yuli Gusman, has spoken about National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev is a man who gave wings to Azerbaijan in the most difficult conditions," Gusman said, in connection with Heydar Aliyev's birthday anniversary on May 10.

“Heydar Aliyev is not just streets named after him, monuments in his honor, schools, institutes, cities. Heydar Aliyev is not just the memory of the people, not just the glory of Azerbaijan, and not just the pride of our people. He inspired us. I know not just in words how much Heydar Aliyev has done for our culture. I have always called our splendid artists, composers, writers, scientists and cultural workers, actors, directors - my peers, the heirs of Heydar Aliyev,” he stressed.

“When we celebrate the birthdays of Heydar Aliyev, we celebrate not only the anniversary of the great leader, but also the genius that he was. We love the person who possessed foresight and who outlined the path of development of our country. I really want the memory of deeds, fate, and the personality of our great leader and leader not to vanish anywhere. It will not disappear in hundreds and, possibly, in a thousand years. I'd really like to congratulate all of us on the birthday of our beloved Heydar Aliyev,” Gusman said.