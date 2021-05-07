Azerbaijan discloses number of views of President Aliyev’s interview on Twitter

By Trend





The interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which he gave to BBC during the war [the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war], had over three million views on Twitter, Trend reports on May 7.

This publication was liked by more than 85,000 users, up to 3,000 users commented and up to 33,000 users shared the video in their profiles.

President Aliyev gave about 30 interviews during the 44-day second Nagorno-Karabakh war.

During the interviews, the president repeatedly brought to the attention of the international community that Azerbaijan respects international law, defends justice, and fulfills the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

From this point of view, the interview of President Aliyev, which had more than three million views, is of particular importance.

So far, no interview, statement related to Azerbaijan has had so many views.