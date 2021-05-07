Global Affairs Canada welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan

By Trend





Global Affairs Canada (GAC; the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development) welcomed the release of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan on Twitter, Trend reports on May 7.

Canada regards this as a key step towards a comprehensive settlement, the GAC said.

Three Armenian servicemen, disarmed in the Karabakh region after the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10, 2020, on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the region, were released in accordance with the humanism policy of Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2021.

Thus, Robert Vardanyan, Samvel Shukhyan, and Seyran Tamrazyan were released.

Despite the investigative structures confirmed that they are the Armenian military personnel, their involvement in criminal activity, including operations that resulted in the death or injury of Azerbaijani military personnel or civilians, wasn’t revealed.

Armenia doesn't give a similar answer to the policy of high humanism demonstrated by Azerbaijan.

Armenia hasn’t yet transferred to Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in Karabakh. Civilians and military personnel are killed and wounded as a result of the mine explosion.

Besides, Armenia doesn’t provide information on more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who disappeared during the first Karabakh war (1992-1994). Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar district.

At the same time, Armenia doesn’t provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Karabakh war.

The fact that they were alive was confirmed by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who corresponded with them. Perhaps these people were tortured and brutally killed. Nevertheless, Yerevan refuses to provide any information about them.