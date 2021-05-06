Media reps to get acquainted with construction of road to Azerbaijan's Shusha

By Trend





Media representatives have begun trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, to get acquainted with the construction of the 'Victory Road' and the Ahmadbayli-Fizuli-Shusha road, Trend reports.

As reported, the trip is carried out with the organizational support of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The construction of the roads has started since liberation of Fuzuli district and Shusha city from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).