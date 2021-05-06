OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs welcome release of Armenian detainees

By Trend

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released a statement, Trend reports.

The Co-Chairs welcome Azerbaijan's release of Armenian detainees Robert Vardanyan, Samvel Shukhyan, and Seryan Tamrazyan.

Recalling their 13 April statement, the Co-Chairs urge the sides to exchange all data necessary to conduct effective demining of conflict regions. The Co-Chairs encourage the sides to take concrete steps to create an atmosphere of mutual trust conducive to long-lasting peace by addressing the remaining areas of concern outlined in the 13 April statement of the Co-Chairs.