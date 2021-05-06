Azerbaijan approves renewed make-up of joint commissions with several countries

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order changing the presidential order #437 dated August 10, 2009 "On approving a new make-up of the Joint Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Austria from the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In accordance with the document, the make-up of the commission approved by part 1 of the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan #437 dated August 10, 2009 "On approving a new make-up of the joint commission on economic, agricultural, industrial, technical and technological cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Austria from the Republic of Azerbaijan" is as follows:

Co-chairman of the commission

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Commission members

First Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Austrian Republic.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to the Austrian side about the change made upon part 1 of this order.

The order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the make-up of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq from the Republic of Azerbaijan" #1514 dated May 20, 2011 was changed in accordance with another order of the president.

In accordance with the document, approved upon part 1 of the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the make-up of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq from the Republic of Azerbaijan" #1514 dated May 20, 2011, the make-up of the commission is as follows:

Co-chairman of the commission

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Commission members

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send an appropriate notification to the Iraqi side about the changes made upon the first part of this order.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also signed an order changing the presidential order "On the make-up of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Estonia from the Republic of Azerbaijan" #1850 dated November 21, 2011.

In accordance with the changes, approved upon part 1 of the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On the make-up of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Estonia from the Republic of Azerbaijan" #1850 dated November 21, 2011, the make-up of the commission is as follows:

Co-chairman of the commission

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Commission members

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Estonia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to the Estonian side about the changes made upon the first part of this order.