Baku hands over three Armenian saboteurs to Yerevan

Azerbaijan has set free three Armenian servicemen, who were disarmed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the signing of a trilateral peace deal on November 10, 2020, Trend reported on May 4.

The released servicemen - Robert Vardanyan, Samvel Shukhyan, and Seyran Tamrazyan will be delivered from Baku to Yerevan by a military plane, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers commander Rustam Muradov within the next few hours, the report added.

Although the investigative agencies confirmed that they are the Armenian military personnel, their involvement in criminal activity, including operations that resulted in the death or injury of Azerbaijani military personnel or civilians, was not revealed.

Earlier, Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 14 prisoners of war. Some 62 Armenians from Armenia's Shirak region, who were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal are not regarded as POWs. It was established the saboteur group killed four Azerbaijani servicemen and injured one civilian.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar region. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Armenia has also failed to provide Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that has resulted in the killing of dozens of civilians and military personnel.