Azerbaijan conducting political dialogue with NATO on wide range of issues of mutual interest - MP

By Trend





Azerbaijan is conducting a political dialogue with NATO on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov told Trend on May 4.

“NATO is one of the organizations with which Azerbaijan closely cooperates on an international scale,” the MP said. “The basis for high-level cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan was laid on May 4, 1994, when the parties signed the Partnership for a Peace agreement.”

The MP reminded that over the past 27 years, Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to NATO's international activity as a partner of the alliance under the Partnership for Peace program.

"Azerbaijani peacekeepers have been participating in the NATO operation in Afghanistan since 2002,” Iskandarov said. “Today, 120 Azerbaijani peacekeepers are serving as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. NATO also uses Azerbaijan's transit capabilities."

“During a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 28, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken praised Azerbaijan's participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan,” the MP said. “Touching upon the cooperation in the field of regional security, President Aliyev stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan from the beginning of its activity.”

“All this once again confirms Azerbaijan’s role in maintaining peace and security on an international scale, as well as the fact that the US attaches special importance to Azerbaijan's activity in this sphere," Iskandarov said.

“The cooperation with NATO had a positive impact on the professionalism of the Azerbaijani troops,” the MP said.

"The Azerbaijani troops serve the cause of strengthening stability and peace in the region,” Iskandarov said. “Azerbaijan has always focused on strengthening the material and technical supply and personnel training of its Armed Forces."







