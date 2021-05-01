Armenia destroyed graves on Martyrs' Alley in Azerbaijan's Aghdam for plundering

By Trend

With the aim of plundering, Armenians during the period of occupation dug up and destroyed most of the graves on the Martyrs' Alley in Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Russian MPs, experts and journalists who visited the Martyrs' Alley on May 1 during their visit to Aghdam, got acquainted with the consequences of this vandalism.

The martyrs of the First Karabakh War are buried here, as well as some of the citizens who died during the Khojaly genocide.

Moreover, the National Hero of Azerbaijan Allahverdi Baghirov is also buried here.