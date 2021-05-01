Azerbaijani defense minister meets high-ranking delegation from Turkey

By Trend

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a big delegation led by Chairman of the Defense Industry Executive Committee of the Republic of Turkey Ismail Demir on April 30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the management of the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee, STM, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN companies and ASELSAN-Baku office, the Azerbaijani minister of defense noted that bilateral military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries is developing, adding that friendly and fraternal relations between the heads of state play a significant role in further expanding this cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish bilateral military cooperation and identified the ways to implement joint projects between the two countries considering the new methods of conducting modern combat operations, especially the combat experience gained during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

“The development of the Azerbaijani troops as professional troops equipped with the world's most modern weapons and military equipment, including the latest information technologies and wide communications systems will ensure the covert and operational control of our troops, as well as increasing their maneuverability and combat capability in general,” Zakir Hasanov said.



