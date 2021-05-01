"Nagorno-Karabakh" separate administrative-territorial unit no longer exists - Azerbaijani MP

By Trend





The "Nagorno-Karabakh" separate administrative-territorial unit no longer exists, the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities have lost their relevance, Azerbaijani MP, Head of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

Therefore, the members of the ‘Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan’ Public Association made a decision to liquidate the organization due to the loss of social significance and create the ‘Return to Karabakh’ Public Association.

Ganjaliyev emphasized that for many years the community carried out its historical mission, carried out work to expose the aggression of Armenia, carried out activities both inside and outside the country to inform the world community.

“The community's activities ended with victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War. From now on, the main attention will be paid to the issues of returning to Karabakh," said the MP.

The Azerbaijani MP added that the activities of the ‘Return to Karabakh’ Public Association will be aimed at creative work in the Karabakh region, providing support for the return of citizens to their native lands.

On Apr.30, the members of the ‘Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan’ Public Association held a meeting at which a decision was made to liquidate the organization and create the ‘Return to Karabakh’ Public Association.