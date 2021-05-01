Return to Karabakh public union set up

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The public union Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan has been renamed into the public union Return to Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan held a meeting today and made a decision to dissolve the organization.

In the appeal published today, The Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh said that in the new reality that developed after the 44-day war with Armenia in autumn 2020, the concepts of "Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region" and "Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region" have lost their relevance and social significance.

“We will continue to direct our activities towards the successful completion of the Great Return to the historical and ancestral lands of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, and the revival of Karabakh,” the public union said.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh was set up in 1992 and has been headed by native of Susha, MP Tural Ganjaliyev since 2020.