Azerbaijan, Portugal hold political consultations

Azerbaijan and Portugal have held the second stage of political consultations at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

In a video format conference held on April 29, the sides discussed bilateral relations, security, cooperation within international organizations, regional affairs, and other issues of mutual interest.

Taking into account Portugal's current chairmanship of the EU Council, the two ministers also focused on Azerbaijani-EU cooperation. During the discussions, the sides stressed the importance of mutual high-level visits and the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties.

The parties agreed to hold the next stage of political consultations in person after the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.

The first stage of the consultations was held in 2018.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan and Portugal have been enjoying fruitful cooperation in various fields.

Portugal's diplomatic mission began operating in Azerbaijan in 2015. Three years later, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's European department, Ilgar Mukhtarov, paid a visit to Lisbon to participate in the first stage of political consultations between the relevant departments of the Azerbaijani and Portuguese foreign ministries.

As part of the visit, Mukhtarov met the director-general of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry's foreign policy department, Pedro Costa Pereira, and the head of the European affairs department, António Sabido Costa.

The Azerbaijani-Portuguese business forum was held in 2012. A memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation was signed between AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation) and Portugal's Global Trade and Investment Agency.