Azerbaijan, Lithuania to sign more documents on cooperation

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan and Lithuania have so far signed 39 documents and 12 more are under consideration, Trend quoted Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as saying on April 30.

Addressing the joint presser with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis today, Bayramov said that the two countries must “join efforts to complete this work soon.”

Bayramov said that the meetings were held today with the Lithuanian counterpart both one-on-one and in an expanded format, in which “we stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue between our countries”.

“Although we have established good cooperation, we believe that it has even bigger potential. In particular, it is important to pay attention to such spheres as agriculture, food industry, alternative energy and others," Bayramov said in the presser.

The minister stressed that his country is ready to cooperate with Lithuania on the basis of the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, highlighting that “the mutual cooperation can contribute to both regional and global peace.”

In turn, Landsbergis said that “the potential for the development of bilateral economic cooperation is great.”

“Lithuania is interested in cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus, including, undoubtedly, Azerbaijan… Lithuania is interested in further expanding these ties and intends to strengthen ties not only in the economic but also in the political sphere,” the minister said.

Landsbergis stressed that Azerbaijan is Lithuania's biggest trade partner in the Caucasus, adding that his country supports the expansion of political cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Landsbergis said it was important to know where the Armenian-planted mines are in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, stressing that he raised this issue during his recent visit to Yerevan.

Earlier on the same day, Landsbergis was received by President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting in which they discussed bilateral relations as well as the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. They expressed hope that the negotiations on a new draft agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union will be completed soon.



