Baku conveys condolences to Israel over deadly accident at pilgrimage site

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences to Israel over the death of civilians in Mount Meron stampede on April 30.

“We are very saddened by news on tragic accident at mass Lag B’Omer event in Mount Meron. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible incident, as well as to the Government and People of Israel. We wish speedy recovery to all injured,” the ministry wrote in its official Twitter page on April 30.

At least 44 civilians were killed and many others injured after a stamped broke out as crowds of people gathered at Mount Meron religious bonfire-lighting ceremony for the holiday of Lag Ba’omer in Isreal on Friday.