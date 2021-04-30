President Aliyev receives delegation led by Lithuanian FM [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Azertag reported on April 30.

The sides discussed the Azerbaijan-Lithuania bilateral relations and the issues of regional security. The head of state highlighted the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia for nearly 30 years and affirmed the country’s position on the situation during the post-war period.

They discussed the issues of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, and expressed hope that the negotiations on a new draft agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union will be completed soon.

On the same day, Landsbergis was received by his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov, followed by a bilateral meeting with the participation of delegations from both ministries. Bayramov and Landsbergis are currently holding a presser, the ministry said in its Twitter account.