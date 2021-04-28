Azerbaijan to establish regional courts in liberated lands

By Trend

Regional appellate, specialized commercial, administrative, military courts, and grave crimes courts will be created in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov said, Trend reports.

“The territories of Azerbaijan, which had been under the Armenian occupation for almost 30 years, have been liberated. After the restoration of the necessary infrastructure and the return of compatriots, the work of courts will begin on these lands,” the minister said.

“Currently, the necessary measures are being taken to establish the amount of damage caused as a result of the occupation to the justice and judicial authorities, as well as to restore their work,” Mammadov said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.