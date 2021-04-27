30 apartments provided to disabled Chernobyl accident liquidators

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Ministry has provided 30 apartments in Baku's Ramana settlement to citizens who became disabled as a result of the liquidation of the Chernobyl accident.

Noting that 35 years have passed since the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, deputy minister Idayat Abdullayev underlined that it has remained in human memory as one of the worst events in history. He noted that thousands of Azerbaijanis have contributed to the liquidation of the consequences of the accident.

On the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, a law "On the status and social protection of citizens who participated in the liquidation of the Chernobyl accident and suffered as a result of the accident" was adopted in 1993.

The deputy minister stressed that these citizens receive social benefits, pensions, including the presidential pension and are paid a one-time allowance for treatment every year.

He added that the ministry provides citizens of this category with cars and houses. By the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

It should be noted that apartments in the complex built for former IDPs are now provided for martyrs' families and disabled war veterans. Since the beginning of the year, 330 apartments were provided, including 30 provided to the citizens who became disabled as a result of the liquidation of the Chernobyl accident

So far, 9,500 apartments and private houses were provided to these categories of citizens.







