Azerbaijan, Serbia mull post-war regional situation, strategic partnership

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Serbia's newly-appointed ambassador Dragan Vladisavljevic have discussed the regional situation after the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020 and further strategic partnership, the ministry has reported on its website.

At the meeting held on April 26, Bayramov received a copy of Vladisavljevic’s credentials and congratulated him on his appointment.

Noting that Azerbaijan is currently experiencing a historic stage, Bayramov briefed the Serbian ambassador on the current situation in the region after the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The ambassador noted that Serbia and Azerbaijan face similar problems and emphasized the importance of supporting the preservation of state sovereignty. In this regard, he stressed that Serbia strongly supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In inter-state relations, both Azerbaijan and Serbia unequivocally support the principles of international law, especially the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Noting with satisfaction the existing strategic partnership relations between the two countries, the minister stated that the appointment of a new ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on the further development of bilateral relations.

The parties also focused on taking appropriate steps to further develop strategic relations between the two countries, including the exchange of mutual visits, as well as holding the next meeting of the Azerbaijani-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, increasing trade between the countries and developing cooperation in other spheres.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $9 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.1 million, while import to $7.8 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.



