MFA: Impunity behind Armenian hate crimes against Azerbaijanis

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that impunity is behind the Armenian hate crimes against Azerbaijanis in the U.S, the ministry reported on its website on April 26.

She made the remarks while commenting on a protest staged by radical Armenian nationalists in Los Angeles with calls to ethnic violence in the centre of Los Angeles on April 24.

"We can see another manifestation of hate crimes of radical Armenians in Los Angeles apparently because of impunity. Our serious concerns on this issue will once again be conveyed to the US embassy in our country," she said.

Abdullayeva described the incident as fairly serious.

"As you know, this is not the first time that we have faced such hateful, even criminal actions of radical Armenian groups. I would like to remind you that in July last year, hundreds of radical Armenian Dashnaks brutally attacked and injured a small number of Azerbaijanis in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles," Abdullayeva stressed.

The spokesperson said that the Los Angeles Police Department had launched an investigation into a hate crime in connection with the violence against the Azerbaijanis in 2020.

Although two people involved in the violence had been detained, the search for the other two individuals who were particularly active in the process is still ongoing, she added.

"It is very regretting and surprising that the main suspects in the crime of extremism have not been found and brought to justice although about 10 months passed since the incident. We have officially expressed our dissatisfaction to the opposite side over this," she added.

Radical Armenian nationalists staged an "execution" of an "Azerbaijani", with calls to ethnic violence in the centre of Los Angeles on April 24, the Azerbaijani Consulate General earlier reported on its official Twitter page.

Media also reported an Armenian attack on a Turkish family in France on April 24. As a result, three of the four injured were hospitalized, one had a crack on his head. One of the injured underwent surgery.

Armenians’ violence against Azerbaijanis and Turks revived following U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that described the events of 1915 in the Ottoman era as “genocide” against Armenians.

On April 24, President Aliyev described the decision as “a historic mistake” and “unacceptable”.

Aliyev said that Biden’s statement seriously damages the emerging cooperation tendencies in the region, adding that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey.

Turkey is against presenting the 1915 incidents as “genocide”, rather calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.