Azerbaijani NGOs strongly condemn US president's wrong position on so-called 'Armenian genocide'

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan strongly condemn the wrong position of the US President on the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’, Azerbaijani NGOs stated in their appeal, Trend reports on Apr.26.

The fact that the president of such a state with global responsibility as the US officially voiced a statement that does not have any historical, legal, and political basis, suggests that the so-called 'Armenian genocide' has become a political instrument at the international level, the NGOs said.

"We believe that these events should become the subject of historical research. Historical facts confirm that no genocide was recorded in Anatolia during this period. It’s no coincidence that so far no international court has adopted any decree on the recognition of the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’,” noted the NGOs.

“If the US were interested in drawing a conclusion from the facts of genocide committed in the world, it would, first of all, condemn the killings of hundreds of thousands of Turks, Muslims, and Jews committed by Armenians during World War I and the subsequent period in Eastern Anatolia and the South Caucasus on national and religious bases because hundreds of thousands of Turks were killed by the Armenian armed detachments,” the document emphasized.

‘Besides, in 1992, Armenians committed an act of genocide in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town against peaceful Azerbaijanis," the appeal reminded.

Azerbaijani NGOs called on US President Joe Biden to speak to the public on the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide - February 26, 2022 and strongly condemn the genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

The appeal’s authors also strongly condemned the slandering campaign against fraternal Turkey and the wrong position of the US President on the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’, which leads to the strengthening of the unhealthy ideas of Armenians, openly threatening peace and security in the region.

"We stand in solidarity with brotherly Turkey, which always makes a contribution to peace, prosperity, and security in the region and in the world," added the NGOs.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby declare that the predecessor of Turkey - the Ottoman Empire - allegedly committed the so-called ‘genocide’ against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that there was no ‘genocide’ against Armenians in the history of Turkey.

Turkey ?alled on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and set up a joint commission to investigate the events, but Armenia hasn’t responded to the proposal.