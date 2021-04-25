MFA: Unfortunate that Biden`s statement distorted historical facts about 1915 events

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the Statement by President of the United States of America on Armenian Remembrance Day.

"It is unfortunate that the statement by US President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day, distorted the historical facts about the events of 1915. Those who politicize the so-called "Armenian genocide" are silent on the massacre of more than 500,000 people by Armenian armed groups at that time, as well as the massacres committed by Armenian Dashnaks in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan in March 1918,” the message said.

“While misrepresenting the events that happened 100 years ago, the failure to give a fair assessment of the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly 30 years ago is an example of bias and double standards,” the ministry said.

“The events of 1915 should be studied by historians, not politicians,” the ministry said. “However, as it is known, Armenia, which wants to cover up the events and try to portray itself as an oppressed country, did not accept Turkey's proposal to investigate the events of that period by a joint historical commission.”

“The falsification of history, attempts to "rewrite history" and its use for political pressure are unacceptable,” the ministry said.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of April 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.