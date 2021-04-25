Biden may drift apart decades-long alliance with Ankara by recognizing “Armenian genocide” – Peter Tase

By Trend

By recognizing the so-called “Armenian genocide” the US Joe President Biden will be drifting apart a decades long alliance of Washington with Ankara, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

“President Biden would be committing a major blunder by publicly recognizing the so called "Armenian genocide" and by doing so, the White House will be deteriorating and damaging the strategic relations with the Republic of Turkey. Previous administration of President Donald Trump has invested so much in fostering and strengthening the partnership with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Today we are faced with a big dilemma knowing that the Biden Foreign Policy is very unpredictable and is doomed to the state of failure. By recognizing the so-called “genocide” President Biden will be drifting apart a decades long alliance of Washington with Ankara and above all the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be experiencing certain fractures among its member countries that have never occurred during the Cold War,” he said.

Tase noted that the White House bureaucrats are misguided and misinformed by Armenian lobbying groups in Washington and the growing tensions with Ankara are not expected to be a cakewalk.

“The Republic of Turkey is one of the twenty largest economies in the world and its Armed Forces are the most modern, well equipped in the Mediterranean Sea, to have these disagreements and lack of diplomatic coordination with Ankara will certainly be President Biden's greatest historic blunder, during his four years in the White House. The bilateral relations between the United States of America and the Republic of Turkey are the most important element in US foreign policy, that serves well to US National Security Posture, than any other bilateral partnership that is forged over the last century on both sides of the Atlantic; in Europe and Asia,” he said.

President Biden must focus on how to strengthen the national economy and reinvigorate the sustainable development in his country and abroad; the White House must not fall inside the ugly trap that has been promoted for decades by the fascist regime of Armenia, when the international community is discussing the so called "Armenian genocide", added Tase.



