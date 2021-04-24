TODAY.AZ / Politics

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

24 April 2021

Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Apr.12

1.7

Apr.19

1.7

Apr.13

1.7

Apr.20

1.7

Apr.14

1.7

Apr.21

1.7

Apr.15

1.7

Apr.22

1.7

Apr.16

1.7

Apr.23

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7





The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0112 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0436. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0146 (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Apr.12

2.0214

Apr.19

2.0328

Apr.13

2.0215

Apr.20

2.0507

Apr.14

2.0332

Apr.21

2.0446

Apr.15

2.0357

Apr.22

2.0459

Apr.16

2.0331

Apr.23

2.044

Average weekly

2.029

Average weekly

2.0436

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0223. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0001 (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Apr.12

0.0219

Apr.19

0.0223

Apr.13

0.022

Apr.20

0.0223

Apr.14

0.0224

Apr.21

0.0221

Apr.15

0.0223

Apr.22

0.0222

Apr.16

0.0222

Apr.23

0.0225

Average weekly

0.0222

Average weekly

0.0223





The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0058 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2082. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0014 manat (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Apr.12

0.2079

Apr.19

0.2101

Apr.13

0.2085

Apr.20

0.2099

Apr.14

0.2096

Apr.21

0.2094

Apr.15

0.2103

Apr.22

0.2073

Apr.16

0.2117

Apr.23

0.2043

Average weekly

0.2096

Average weekly

0.2082

