Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Apr.12
1.7
Apr.19
1.7
Apr.13
1.7
Apr.20
1.7
Apr.14
1.7
Apr.21
1.7
Apr.15
1.7
Apr.22
1.7
Apr.16
1.7
Apr.23
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0112 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0436. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0146 (0.7 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Apr.12
2.0214
Apr.19
2.0328
Apr.13
2.0215
Apr.20
2.0507
Apr.14
2.0332
Apr.21
2.0446
Apr.15
2.0357
Apr.22
2.0459
Apr.16
2.0331
Apr.23
2.044
Average weekly
2.029
Average weekly
2.0436
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0223. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0001 (0.5 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Apr.12
0.0219
Apr.19
0.0223
Apr.13
0.022
Apr.20
0.0223
Apr.14
0.0224
Apr.21
0.0221
Apr.15
0.0223
Apr.22
0.0222
Apr.16
0.0222
Apr.23
0.0225
Average weekly
0.0222
Average weekly
0.0223
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0058 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2082. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0014 manat (0.7 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Apr.12
0.2079
Apr.19
0.2101
Apr.13
0.2085
Apr.20
0.2099
Apr.14
0.2096
Apr.21
0.2094
Apr.15
0.2103
Apr.22
0.2073
Apr.16
0.2117
Apr.23
0.2043
Average weekly
0.2096
Average weekly
0.2082