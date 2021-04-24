Armenia refuses to participate in event to resume dialogue with Azerbaijan

Armenia refused to participate in the event to resume a dialogue with Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 23.

An event entitled "Renewal of Dialogue to Increase Trust Between Azerbaijan and Armenia" was planned to be held in Moscow, the capital of Russia on May 11-12, 2021.

The high-level delegates of the Council of Europe, ex-heads of state, commissioners for human rights, experts from Russia and Turkey were expected to participate in the event.

The experts invited from different European countries were to hold discussions on achieving the long-term and lasting peace, disseminating the balanced and sensitive information, women's participation in the peace process, the role of common cultural trends in the national traditions of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Journalists, young activists, representatives of women's and peacekeeping organizations were invited to the event from both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.

But at the last moment it was revealed that the Armenian side refused to participate in this event without giving detailed information on the reasons for the refusal.

The human rights defenders who have been engaged in normalizing the relations between the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia for many years commented on the situation to Trend.

Novella Jafaroglu, chairperson of Society for the Protection of Women's Rights named after Dilara Aliyeva, stressed that the role of women, especially mothers, in overcoming this ongoing enmity in the South Caucasus can be significant.

"Women have always fought for peace in the region and I am sure that they will continue to do this," Jafaroglu said. "Finally, everyone will understand that both peoples are doomed to live together and peace is extremely important for our development."

Chairman of the Humanitarian Research Public Union Avaz Hasanov thinks that planning such events is praiseworthy.

"Hundreds of events were held to increase confidence," Hasanov said. "Both the Council of Europe and the European Union rendered support for this meeting."

Executive Director of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Civil Peace Platform Dilara Evendiyeva stressed that the resumption of relations between the two peoples and peace can be achieved through the active participation of influential people from both sides.

"Big support from the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities living in Russia is required," Efendiyeva added. "We have talked about this many times. We have initiated various events of this kind and are interested in organizing them in the future."