Baku Book Center awards essay contest winners

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the essay contest on the theme "Azerbaijan in the future".

The project was co-organized by the Baku Book Center in partnership with LANDAU School, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by the director of the Baku Book Center, writer Gunel Rzayeva, Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzade, composer and pianist Zahra Badalbeyli and many others.

In their works, young talents touched upon the restoration of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, ICT sphere, non-oil sector, infrastructure, smart city, environmental problems, etc.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."