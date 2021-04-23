Boosting confidence-building measures in Azerbaijan-Armenia ties most important - Kremlin

By Trend





Russia considers strengthening of confidence-building measures in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the formation of a positive economic agenda that can provide prospects and conditions for sustainable development of the South Caucasus as the most important task at this stage, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark at a briefing, Trend reports on April 22.

“It is very difficult to overcome the consequences of the war, including psychologically,” the spokesperson said. "Many disagree with the results, someone wants to continue, someone wants revenge. But is this the goal? This question should be asked. The answer is obviously no."