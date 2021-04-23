Socio-psychological support project launched for Karabakh war veterans

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A social and psychological support project has been launched by the Great Return youth organization in partnership with the Social Services Agency within the framework of social support measures for the Great Patriotic War veterans, Azertag has said.

As part of the project launched with the support of the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation, 10 meetings have been held over five days. Young veterans living in Baku, who are in need of social and psychological rehabilitation, attended motivational meetings with the participation of professional trainers and psychological support training sessions.

The implementation of the projects is planned in regions as well at the next stages.

The Great Return youth organization also plans to implement projects related to veterans' employment, non-formal education, professional development, personal development, and effective organization of leisure time.

The organization aims to propagate among the youth the victory the Azerbaijan army gained during the 44-day war under President Ilham Aliyev's command, the Great Patriotic War heroes, martyrs and veterans in the society, to mobilize the youth in the sphere of reviving the liberated lands, to inform the world community about the consequences of the Armenian occupation and Azerbaijan's realities and to support the interests of the young people.

The youth wishing to join the programme and the organization's future projects can get in contact through the website “boyukqayidish.az”, the public union's social media accounts and [email protected] email address.



