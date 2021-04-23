Azerbaijan starts to restore Armenian-destroyed buildings in Ganja

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The buildings damaged in the Armenian missile attacks during the 44-day war in 2020 have started to be restored in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, a source at the city's executive office has said.

Dozens of civilians were killed in Armenian ballistic missile attacks on residential complexes in Ganja in autumn 2020.

The intensive restoration of over 1,000 private houses damaged or completely destroyed in Armenia's attacks is underway.

Ganja mayor Niyazi Bayramov and representatives of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning visited the ongoing repair and construction work scenes to familiarize themselves with the progress of work.

Bayramov was informed that the repair of 253 damaged houses had been completed, and the reconstruction continues in 893 buildings. Moreover, in place of 24 demolished houses that were in disrepair, 10 new ones are being built, and the design for 14 buildings is being developed.

Twenty-six civilians were killed and more than 120 were wounded in Armenia's missile attacks on the city during the war.

In all, as a result of Armenia's targeted missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities outside of the war zone (Ganja, Barda, Tartar and others), 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children were killed and over 400 were wounded. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also verified the use of banned cluster bombs and rockets by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.







