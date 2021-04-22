Armenia demonstrates fascism in relation to historical monuments - Azerbaijani State Committee

By Trend





Armenia demonstrates fascism in relation to the historical monuments, Trend reports on April 21 referring to Head of the Azerbaijani State Committee for the Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli.

"The victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War was also over Armenian fascism, which is the most brutal type of fascism in the world," Gurbanli said.

"It is also worth emphasizing the historical, economic, political, diplomatic, moral and psychological aspects of this victory, the role of national and spiritual values in our historic victory," head of the Azerbaijani State Committee said.

"It is based on the achievements of the president in the social, economic, political, cultural and military spheres as a result of the far-sighted and pragmatic policy, as well as national and religious unity," Gurbanli said.

"While demonstrating unity and solidarity, the Azerbaijani citizens of different nationalities and religions united in an "iron fist" and with patriotism fought shoulder to shoulder, putting an end to the Armenian occupation," head of the Azerbaijani State Committee said.

"All religious confessions have repeatedly expressed strong protest in connection with the provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces against our country while the clergy have always prayed for the victory of our heroic troops," Gurbanli said.