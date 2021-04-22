View of Azerbaijan's liberated territories horrifying - Belarus ambassador

By Trend





The view of Azerbaijan's liberated territories is horrifying, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Andrei Ravkov said during a meeting at the Azerbaijani Veterans Organization, Trend reports on Apr.21.

“What we saw there is really horrifying,” Ravkov noted, speaking about his trip to the liberated territories.

Emphasizing close friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the ambassador noted that the development of these relations meets the interests of both the countries’ people.

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).